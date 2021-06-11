DAR honors Good Citizens at Patriots’ Tea

Daily Light report

On Sunday, April 25, the Rebecca Boyce Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its annual Good Citizen Patriots’ Tea at the First Baptist Church in Waxahachie. Regent Vicki Williams welcomed the 75 members, guests and honorees in attendance.

Each high school in Ellis County was invited to choose their Good Citizen. This student exemplifies leadership, dependability, service and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. Teachers and peers select the students because they demonstrate these qualities to an outstanding degree.

Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen from their school, they are invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay about our American heritage and the responsibility of preserving it for future generations. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to one of these students after the Good Citizen Committee reviews the applications and essays.

The Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.

The 2021 Good Citizens Award (pin and certificate) was presented to:

Faith Adams – Maypearl High School

Noah Bogado – Ovilla Christian School

Zoe Brown – Waxahachie Global High School

Michael Davis – Waxahachie High School

Jordan Lansdell – Red Oak High School

Carmen Hammon – Midlothian High School

Emma Jones – Palmer High School

Ella Scott – Avalon High School

Noah Smith – Waxahachie Preparatory Academy

Caden Hensley – Ennis High School

Tyneesia Rogers – Milford High School

The Essay Contest Award winner of the $1,000 scholarship was Waxahachie High School senior Michael Davis, son of Debbie and Mike Davis.

These students are outstanding young adults and an inspiration to all.