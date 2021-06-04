Hike and Bike Trail closed for viaduct work

The replacement of the 91-year-old original U.S. Highway 77 viaduct will cause some temporary disruptions in the area, the city of Waxahachie announced this week.

As of Friday, the Waxahachie Creek Hike and Bike Trail will be closed at the old viaduct to allow for demolition. This closure is expected to last several weeks. Trail users may still access the trail at Getzendaner Park to the viaduct, and from Rogers Street to Lions Park.

Additionally, Little Creek Trail and the Waxahachie Sports Complex Trail will both be open and fully accessible as an alternative during this closure.

Last week, two-way traffic on U.S. 77 was shifted to a new viaduct on South Monroe Street to allow for replacement of the old viaduct. When the project is completed in 2022, there will be two bridges, one carrying northbound traffic on Elm Street and one carrying southbound traffic on Monroe.

Both viaducts will have two lanes of traffic, which will improve traffic flow through downtown, TxDOT said.