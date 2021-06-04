City Council to take up PID on Monday

Actions regarding Waxahachie Public Improvement District No. 1 will be the focus of Monday night’s regular meeting of the Waxahachie City Council.

The council will hold a public hearing to consider proposed assessments to be levied against property within Phase 3 of the PID. Following the public hearing, the council will consider an ordinance to accept and approve a service plan and assessment roll, as well as the levying of assessments.

The ordinance will allow the city to move forward with agreements with the developer of the property, including reimbursement, construction, and landowner agreements, all of which are on the agenda as well.

Development matters include: a specific-use permit request for outdoor truck parking at 7240 North Interstate 35E; a zoning change to a planned development with concept plan at 303 Lakeshore Drive; an SUP for an accessory building at 2341 Marshall Road; a zoning change from Commercial to Planned Development-Commercial at 1604 East Main; and a zoning change from Commercial to Planned Development-Light Industrial just north of 1800 West Highway 287 Bypass.

Among other items, the council will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance continuing the curfew for minors, and will consider the implementation of an advanced metering infrastructure system and replace existing meters.

The consent agenda consists of minutes of previous meetings, a Waxahachie Community Development Corporation supplemental appropriation for City Hall landscaping, and the Fourth of July parade route for the 23rd annual Crape Myrtle Festival.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday in the Council Chamber at Waxahachie City Hall, 401 S. Rogers Street. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing at 6:30 p.m.