Wedgeworth student makes Spanish Spelling Bee history

Daily Light report

Waxahachie ISD had three Dual Language students compete in the Region 10 Spanish Spelling Bee on May 19.

Those students included María Martínez, a fourth-grade student from Wedgeworth; Christian Pérez, a fifth-grade student from Wedgeworth; and Diego López, a sixth-grade student from Coleman Junior High.

Christian walked away as the Region 10 Spanish Spelling Bee champion, earning first place and will compete virtually in the National Spanish Spelling Bee on July 8-10.

Christian is the first WISD student to qualify to go to the National Spanish Spelling Bee.