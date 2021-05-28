WISD posts job opening for superintendent

Following Monday night’s special meeting vote of the Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees, the call for applications for superintendent of schools is already underway for the district and the consulting firm that the district hired.

“Thank you for your interest in the Superintendent position at Waxahachie Independent School District,” the intro message on the WISD website reads. “We have compiled a list of qualifications for our next Superintendent and the application is now available.”

The message also advises that all applications and supporting documents must be received by Thursday, June 24.

The date is significant because incumbent superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain’s official resignation, which was accepted by the board on Monday, is effective June 20. The board will have to appoint an interim superintendent to serve until the new candidate is named as a lone finalist and observes a 21-day waiting period by state law.

At a special meeting on Monday night, the board hired Walsh Gallegos Trevino Russo & Kyle P.C. as the superintendent search firm. This is the same firm that Red Oak ISD used in its superintendent search in 2019, and the firm that Midlothian ISD used this past winter.

Details of the WISD board’s timeline haven’t been announced, but Midlothian ISD, which recently hired Dr. JoAnn Fey as its new superintendent, took about five months to make its decision using the same consultants.

The often-fractious MISD board of trustees unanimously named Fey as its lone finalist on April 9, or four months and 20 days after former superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter tendered his resignation to become superintendent of Carroll ISD.

Some of the qualifications and requirements listed for the WISD superintendent position include:

• Doctorate preferred

• Texas Superintendent certification required

• 20 years of experience in education required

• Central office experience required

• Campus administrative experience required

• Salary will be commensurate with experience

• Residency in the district required (with a reasonable agreed-upon transition period)