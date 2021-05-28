Life School teachers, staff get raises

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Life School is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the allocation of approximately $1,400,000 for increases in staff salaries for the 2021-2022 school year.

This allocation will result in an increase in starting pay for teachers in both Dallas and Ellis counties and significant increases to the step amounts for experienced teachers. All other Life School staff will receive a 2-percent increase.

The 2021-2022 starting salary for Life School teachers increased to $54,500 for Dallas County campuses and $52,000 for Ellis County campuses. Life School remains committed to providing excellent benefits for employees by contributing $6,300 annually per medical plan, which amounts to more than double the $2,700 minimum contribution amount required of all school districts.

“Life School is committed to equipping each and every student to be successful. Our goal is to hire and retain the most qualified teachers and staff that will adequately prepare our students for life after Life,” says Life School Superintendent Dr. Brent Wilson.

“I want to thank the board for recognizing the tremendous value that our teachers and staff add to the quality of education Life School is able to provide for our students. I would also like to thank our teachers and staff for their dedicated work, loyalty, and commitment to the success of Life School students, especially through this most challenging school year.”

With a strategic focus on providing equity and excellence in every classroom, Life School is making an investment to recruit and retain high-quality teachers with competitive teacher compensation and benefits. Life School also offers a robust onboarding program and support from district coaches, coordinators, and mentors.

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Lancaster, Oak Cliff, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.