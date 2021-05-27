Local NARFE chapter to meet June 8

Staff report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting in the Maple Room at the IHOP in Ennis on Tuesday, June 8, from 11:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be David Casarez, Programs Director for the Ennis Parks and Recreation Dept.

The IHOP is located at 111 S. IH-45 Frontage Rd., at the SW corner of the Hwy 34 and IH 45 intersection in Ennis. NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties.

Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.