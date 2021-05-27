It’s the Last Huzzah — the final weekend of Scarborough 2021

Daily Light report

Scarborough Renaissance Festival sponsored by T-Mobile closes out its 40th season with the Last Huzzah, a grand celebration of music, merriment, and magic over the 3-day Memorial Day Weekend, May 29, 30 and 31.

Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life this holiday weekend with 25+ stages of extraordinary non-stop entertainment including full combat jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, sword fighters, fire whips, jugglers, high flying acrobats, musicians, and sword swallowers just to name a few. There are hundreds of shoppes of exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Plus, the Mermaid Lagoon, Children’s Knighting Ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and so much more.

Each day of the holiday weekend visitors can also join in the fun of the all-new Historical Tour of Scarborough. It’s your very own guided tour through the 40-year history of Scarborough Renaissance Festival. You can join the tour at 2 p.m. each day as it begins at the Hightower Stage near the front gate.

On Memorial Day Monday, May 31, Scarborough Renaissance Festival will pay tribute to our servicemen and women. They invite all current and retired Military Service members to receive a complimentary yellow sash to commemorate their service and march in the Grande Parade. Sashes can be picked up at the Village Armory located in the Crown Meadow area of the Festival.

A select group of military members will also be carrying a large American Flag along with individual military branch flags in the Grande Parade. Immediately following the Parade there will be a special memorial and tribute ceremony for our fallen Servicemen and women in front of the Crown Pavilion in the Crown Meadow area of the Festival. As always, active-duty military members are offered an admission discount of $4 off adult admission when they show their military ID at the Festival’s ticket booth.

"We invite everyone to come out this weekend for the final three days of our 40th season to experience the splendor and magic that is Scarborough Renaissance Festival!” says Doug Keller, General Manager of Scarborough Renaissance Festival. “There is no place quite like Scarborough for interactive fun, lively entertainment, amazing crafts and artisan demonstrations and we look forward to wrapping up our 2021 season with an awesome final weekend this Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday – you don’t want to miss it!”

The guest artisan this weekend is Georgia Jones-Godwin and her clay sculptures. Limited engagement performers are Celtic Legacy, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, Pride of Ireland, Cirque La Vie, and Shakespeare Approves. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and list of shoppes (including over 20 new ones) can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

The wines featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be "Flynn’s Favorites" and the beers featured at the Daily Beer Tasting Events will be "Seamus Suggests". The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend. Get your tickets now before they sell out!

Visitors should also be aware that many areas of Scarborough Renaissance Festival, such as food kitchens, games, rides, attractions, etc., only accept cash. It is highly recommended that visitors bring enough cash for their visit to avoid lines at the Festival’s ATMs.

The health and safety of their employees, participants, and visitors is Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed so that they can conduct a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that are in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include a facemask requirement (that is still in place), social distancing, and more. All the guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.