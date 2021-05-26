$1.6M awarded in first jury trial

A Waxahachie man has been awarded nearly $1.6 million in the first jury trial in Ellis County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A jury on Tuesday night returned a judgment in favor of plaintiff Quinton Williams in the 40th District Court with judge Bob Carroll presiding. Williams had filed a lawsuit against Lippert Components, Inc. seeking damages from a severe injury suffered while working.

The 12-member jury found Lippert to be 95 percent liable for the injury and Williams 5 percent, according to the verdict. Jurors found that a lack of safety training and oversight led to the injury.

Of the total amount, the jury awarded Williams $87,600 for physical pain and mental anguish suffered in the past; $613,200 for physical pain and mental anguish that, in reasonable probability, Williams will suffer in the future; $87,600 for physical impairment sustained in the past; $613,200 for physical impairment that, in reasonable probability, Williams will sustain in the future; and $198,084.41 for medical care expenses that, in reasonable probability, Williams will incur in the future.

“Mr. Williams is a good person and I am happy we were able to help him. I want to thank the members of the jury for their time and service,” said Stephen Daniel, a Waxahachie-based lawyer for Clay Jenkins & Associates who was one of the lawyers for Williams.

Also representing Williams were attorneys Adam Voyles and KC Baker.

The Lippert Components facility, formerly known as Kinro Texas Inc., manufactures, among other items, windows for recreational vehicles at its Waxahachie plant. According to the petition, on Aug. 28, 2015, Williams was working at the facility at 101 Mushroom Road just west of U.S. Highway 77 North when his right arm was severely injured by a falling glass panel.

Williams was flown by air ambulance to a Dallas hospital, where doctors were able to save his arm, but Williams lost most of the use of the extremity, according to the petition.

The civil case underwent several delays, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought a halt to all jury trials in March 2020.

With the pandemic finally on the wane as more and more people are vaccinated, Ellis County Judge Todd Little announced last week that jury trials would be allowed to resume in county and district courts.