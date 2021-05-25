Global High earns ‘Best High School’ distinction 8 years in a row

Daily Light report

For the eighth year in a row, Waxahachie Global High School has been named a Best High School by U.S. News & World Report.

Global High is an Early College High School with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) focus that houses 352 students. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college. Global received a scorecard of 69.4 with a math proficiency of 100 percent, reading proficiency of 96 percent, and a graduation rate of 99 percent.

Waxahachie Global High Principal Ken Lynch commended the students and staff for this achievement.

“The students complete their assignments and get their accomplishments done,” Lynch acknowledged. “The best thing is when you walk into a classroom and there is conversation where the teachers ask questions and the students are responding with questions, which promotes collaborative thinking.”

The Best High School data utilized information from the 2018-19 school year due to the lack of testing data from the 2020 pandemic year.

Nearly 80 percent of students that graduated from Global High in 2021 will receive both a high school degree and an associate’s degree from Navarro College.