WISD begins superintendent search

With superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain announcing her “re-retirement” earlier this month, the Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees began the process of hiring her replacement during a special meeting that stretched well into Monday evening.

At the meeting, Cain officially tendered her resignation, effective July 20. The board accepted her resignation unanimously.

Following an executive session that lasted about an hour and 20 minutes, the board agreed to hire Walsh Gallegos Trevino Russo & Kyle P.C. as the superintendent search firm. This is the same firm that Red Oak ISD used in its superintendent search in 2019, and the firm that Midlothian ISD used this past winter.

The vote on this matter was 5-0, with trustee Melissa Starnater absent and trustee Kim Kriegel not voting on this matter.

The board briefly came up for air at 6:49 p.m. to approve the hiring of professional contracts as presented, before reconvening into another, even longer executive session at 6:50 p.m. that lasted almost an hour and a half.

Cain noted that former director of career and technical education Dustin Binnicker was named WISD’s new executive director of curriculum instruction as a part of the board’s action.

When the board reconvened, Walsh Gallegos consultants Laura Rodriguez McLean and Dr. Ann Dixon addressed the board and thanked trustees for putting their trust in their firm.

McLean said the board will need to lay out a timeline for making a new hire, and create a profile of the desired candidate. The board will conduct interviews and will select a lone finalist.

McLean said the firm is there to assist the board each step of the way.

Dixon told the board she is the liaison between the board and applicants and all applications will go through the law firm initially. The applications will be brought before the board, and two rounds of interviews will be conducted. Dixon said. Each candidate will also be thoroughly vetted.

Dixon said she hopes to post the job announcement as soon as Wednesday. “We’re ready to go, and we’re happy to be here,” Dixon said.