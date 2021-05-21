Waxahachie YMCA receives award

Daily Light report

The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas held its 135th Annual Celebration on Tuesday, honoring the volunteers that have tirelessly served the community throughout a difficult year, and recognizing the impact of the Catalyst Initiative, the Y’s COVID response effort.

“The Y’s mission includes ensuring we keep our community healthy in spirit, mind and body. When people are in need, the Y and its staff and volunteers have always been there and we will continue to provide much needed services to the community,” said Curt Hazelbaker, President and CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “This was a fitting way to celebrate the 135th anniversary of the YMCA in Dallas. Since 1885, we have adapted to meet our communities where they are and 2020 was no different. Though last year was a challenging one for many of us, the Y's commitment to meeting the changing needs of our communities shone brightly.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dallas YMCA has served more than 83,000 people, provided more than 357,000 pounds of produce to those in need, more than 92,000 meals, held 51 blood drives, had more than 7,200 children visit the YMCA’s Emergency Childcare and Learning Academy, provided 2,250 kids with school supplies and 450 laptops so children could learn virtually. When the winter storm hit Dallas in February, the YMCA branches opened as winter warming centers, serving more than 1,100 people.

“As our staff and volunteers were personally being impacted by the effects of COVID, they stepped up, more than ever before, to ensure others were being taken care of through food distribution, childcare, ensuring students had school supplies and computers, and delivering groceries and doing wellness checks with our seniors. I’m so proud of how we were able to serve others throughout this difficult year and I want to thank everyone who volunteered their time and resources,” continued Hazelbaker.

During the Annual Celebration, two long-time YMCA volunteers were recognized with the event’s top awards for their contributions to the YMCA and the community.

· Eddie Marshall, Theodore P. Beasley Distinguished Leadership Award. The Theodore P. Beasley Distinguished Leadership Award is given annually in recognition of outstanding service and volunteer leadership to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. Eddie Marshall is the embodiment of a passionate Y volunteer. Eddie joined the Board of Directors in 2005 and served as a member until the fall of last year. During his time with the Y, he served in many different roles on many different committees. One of his last roles was as chair of the Strategic Issues Committee giving Staff direction on future planning for existing and new YMCA branches. He was also on the Y’s Executive Committee for several years and was a passionate Y fundraiser.

· Maurice West, Charles P. Storey Award. The Charles P. Storey Strong Communities Award is presented to a YMCA volunteer who has demonstrated commitment and has been instrumental in creation and perpetuation of a local YMCA. Maurice started volunteering at the Park South Family YMCA in 1999 but originally began his service in 1992 at the Moorland Family Y. Maurice has donated at the level of Chairman’s Roundtable and above toward the Y’s Annual Campaign for over 8 years. He also was a volunteer with the Community Service Branch where he was a leader in fundraising. His energy is reassuring, supportive, and needed to help us continue service in the South Dallas community. He currently serves as Chair for the Park South Family Y board of management.

The YMCA also honors volunteers in each of the communities we serve. The following individuals received the Sam Winstead Volunteer of the Year awards:

· Zelda “Blossum” Brewster, Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff

· Gloria Carrillo, Grand Prairie Family YMCA

· Vicki Chiavetta, Coppell Family YMCA

· Temeckia Derrough, Park South Family YMCA

· Michele Diaz, Cross Timbers Family YMCA

· Laurie Garner, Camp Grady Spruce

· Virginia Hoolan, White Rock YMCA

· Sharon Kirkpatrick, Lake Highlands Family YMCA

· Autumn Kraus, T. Boone Pickens YMCA

· Marcie Mayer, Waxahachie Family YMCA

· Tim McDaniel, YMCA serving the West Dallas community

· Matt Miller, Semones Family YMCA

· Steve Orsak, Plano Family YMCA

· Susan Owen, YMCA serving the Irving community

· Bradley Taylor, JER Chilton YMCA at Rockwall

· Psychelia Terry, Frisco Family YMCA

· Jeremy Thomason, Richardson Family YMCA

· Tami Tobar, McKinney Family YMCA

· Catherine Weekley, Moody Family YMCA

Four high school students received Youth Character Awards:

· Trisha Dasgupta, Plano Family YMCA

· Shivani Kosuri, Plano Family YMCA

· Aiden Ross, Moorland Family YMCA at Oak Cliff

· Jelika Salazar, Grand Prairie Family YMCA