WISD’s Cobb announces retirement

After 25 years with Waxahachie Independent School District, Melissa Cobb will be turning the page to her next chapter.

Cobb, who is WISD’s Director of Partners in Education, will retire in June, she announced last week. For almost her entire career with WISD, Cobb has been the guiding hand behind the district’s annual “D.E.A.R. Day,” which stands for “Drop Everything and Read.”

“It has been my honor to work for WISD for the past 25 years and such a privilege to work with you,” Cobb said in an email to the community. “What a blessing you have been in my life and what a blessing you are to WISD. Thank you for your friendship, partnerships and for all that the ways you have worked with me and with WISD!”

Cobb said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family and will continue her work in the district until June and as needed thereafter for transition.

“I will continue to cheer on WISD and look forward to volunteering! “ she said.

WISD’s D.E.A.R. Day has become an anticipated event throughout Waxahachie as volunteers around the community participate year after year. D.E.A.R. Day happens every spring semester and has grown to involve hundreds of businesses, churches, organizations and individuals in the community. Volunteers share the value and the joy of reading by being role models.

This past February’s event was held virtually because of COVID-19 precautions and postponed a week because of the historic Texas winter storm. But neither a virus nor Old Man Winter could stop the event.

“We are very grateful for the continued and faithful support of Waxahachie schools from the outstanding volunteers of the Waxahachie community,” Cobb said at the time. “Although D.E.A.R. Day will look different this year, we are excited about this opportunity to connect our campuses, community, and student groups during this most unique time.”

Since the program began 24 years ago, more than 5,500 books have been donated and 11,500 hours of reading have been volunteered for this one-day event, which celebrates reading in all pre-kindergarten-through-fifth-grade campuses.