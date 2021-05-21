WISD Free Summer Meal program begins June 7

Daily Light report

Several families received free meals through the Global High School curbside program in the 2020-21 school year.

As the school year comes to a close, the Global High School curbside program will also conclude on May 18, 2021; meanwhile, the district’s Free Summer Meal Program will begin.

The summer meal program pick-up location will be at Wedgeworth Elementary, located at 405 Solon Road. Healthy breakfast and lunch meals will be available at no cost to all children ages one to 18. All meals will be served inside the Wedgeworth Elementary cafeteria.

Please join us for free summer meals.

Dates of service: June 7 through June 30

Days of service: Monday through Thursday — NO Friday service

Times of service:

Free Breakfast: 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Free Lunch: Noon – 1 p.m.

If you have any questions about this program, please call the department of child nutrition at 972-923-4630.