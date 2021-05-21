ROISD launches community survey

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Red Oak ISD launched an online survey through May 26 to gather input from the community – parents, students, staff, community members, etc. – in advance of the district developing the application plan to receive an allocated $4.1 million in funds.

The purpose of these funds is to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have, on elementary and secondary schools and students. TEA strongly encourages school systems to plan for how to use these one-time federal funds expeditiously over the entire covered period.

The U.S. Department of Education’s (USDE) initial grant award notice to Texas makes immediately available two-thirds of the total federal appropriation to Texas under ARP (ESSER III). The remaining one-third of ARP (ESSER III) funds will be released to schools in the amounts indicated on the TEA allocation document and will also be supplemental to all other state funds.

By the formula, Red Oak ISD will receive a total of $4.1M – $2.8 immediately available, and $1.4M to be released.

Funding Parameters:

· Red Oak ISD total expected allocation - $4.16M

· One-time, non-renewable grant (funds)

· Any positions would be grant-funded, expire when funding ends

· Funds may be used through September 2024

· There are defined limitations to what may be funded

· ISD must review every 6 months, plans may evolve as needed

“Red Oak ISD is exploring avenues to get the most out of these dollars while being intentional in addressing student learning deficiencies created by COVID-19,” said Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “Reaching students at all levels, offering intervention resources across subject areas, and improving foundational learning as quickly as possible are our priorities.”

The Administration will be developing the complete application plan for funds based on community input, along with district and campus leadership, district and community advisory councils, and research of best practices.

“We value the opinions of our parents, staff, students, and community. We encourage everyone to offer suggestions and rank categories to guide our decisions,” Sanford added. “We truly appreciate each of you who take two minutes to share your ideas and input.”

Survey access is available on the district website at www.redoakisd.org.