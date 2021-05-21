ROISD hosting in-person teacher job fairs

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Red Oak ISD is seeking highly qualified classroom teachers to serve the Hawk students starting in the fall of the 2021-22 school year. The Board has approved a third-straight substantial raise for teachers – pushing the starting salary to $52,500 for new educators.

Interested candidates should follow the following steps:

Apply online - https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/4722

Then reserve your Job Fair time slot on the Google Registration Form (link online)

Bring your confirmation email at your assigned time; location will be provided once your application is confirmed.

Elementary Candidates (Grades Pre-K-5)

Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 9-11 a.m. by appointment

Elementary Principals will be meeting with interested applicants who are certified in Elementary Education.

Secondary Candidates (Grades 6-12)

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 9-11 a.m. by appointment

Secondary Principals will be meeting with interested applicants who are certified in Secondary Education.

The district is also hiring a variety of non-classroom positions including administrators, instructional aides, child care for our Little Hawks staff daycare, custodial and maintenance, transportation, student nutrition, and substitutes.

Red Oak ISD offers competitive pays and benefits in a district ranked top to teach in Ellis County. We focus on staff serving students and encourage the 4 Talons of the Hawk for all staff – Prepared, GRIT, Character, and Service.

Come check out what Red Oak ISD can offer you!