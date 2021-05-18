City Council nixes Dominion Park plan

Declining to follow the lead of the city Planning and Zoning Commission last week, the Waxahachie City Council denied a zoning change for a 209-home development in the 400 block of Ovilla Road during Monday night’s regular semimonthly meeting.

The vote to deny was 4-1, with Mayor Pro Tem Mary Lou Shipley casting the only vote for approval.

The new neighborhood, known as Dominion Park, was to be a mix of architectural styles and lot sizes with a total of 13 style variations, Hi View Real Estate broker associate Brett Hess told the council.

The item was originally on the P&Z agenda on April 27, but was continued to last Tuesday’s commission meeting. In the meantime, applicant George Salvador of Lillian Homes made some revisions based on recommendations.

Changes that were made include the reduction in number of lots, an increase in 10,000-square-foot lots to 35 percent, a slight reduction in number of rear-entry lots, and a setback increase from 10 to 15 feet from right-of-way.

A playground and workout facility were also added to the plan, and the subdivision was to also contain what Hess said was believed to be the city’s first traffic circle.

Hess reiterated to the council that the developer was seeking more density to help pay for improvements in the new neighborhood, and said the added density only slightly exceeds what would have been allowed with a straight zoning.

Staff recommendation before the P&Z last week was to deny, but the commission gave its approval with several added conditions. Construction styles were to be a mix of no less than 15 percent contemporary, 15 percent modern farm, 15 percent traditional and 15 percent Tudor, with the market dictating the remaining 40 percent of homes. Another condition added by P&Z last week stated that no houses of similar architectural style should be closer than six lots apart. However, the alterations found a less receptive audience before the council.

All five councilmembers were present.

Other items

• Consent agenda items included approval of previous minutes; an application for a seasonal vendor permit at Lake Waxahachie; the receipt of the fiscal year 2021 second quarter report; and a supplemental appropriation to fund the June 5 city runoff election.

• Mayor David Hill presented two proclamations declaring May as National Preservation Month, and proclaiming May 16-22 as National Public Works Week in the city of Waxahachie.

• A specific-use permit was renewed for an additional 2-year period for a portable storage building at Waxahachie ISD’s headquarters at 411 North Gibson Street.

• A zoning change at 211 Cumberland from Single Family-2 to a Planned Development-Single Family-2 with Concept Plan was approved. The change is to allow for adjustment of a setback for a carport planned for the home in that location.

• A specific-use permit for Espinoza Stone allowing for outside storage and outside display at 4725 North Interstate 35E was granted, with several conditions. An original SUP was granted to the company at an adjacent location in March 2013. Company representative Rex Hamilton pledged to meet all the conditions, which must be met before a certificate of occupancy will be issued.

• An SUP was approved for a trailer and heavy-load vehicle maintenance shop in the 2200 block of West Highway 287 Business. The 5.48-acre site will include a three-story office building that is intended to become the national headquarters for TIMCO Logistics. The company will relocate from its current property on Ovilla Road. Trucks will be permitted right turns only on and off Business 287, and additional landscaping in front of bay doors facing Business 287 was added as a condition.

• The city approved a cooperative purchasing agreement with the city of Hurst, and used that approval to authorize an award of a $121,697 contract with Andales Construction for pavement preservation on nine different street segments in the city. Funding will come from the city’s Street Capital Fund.

• A contract was approved with O’Brien Engineering in the amount of $190,120 for the continuation of engineering design of erosion control measures along Waxahachie Creek. Funding for the project will also use the Streets Capital Fund. The newest project extends downstream from the Rogers Street bridge and is a continuation of a bank stabilization project that began in 2019 near the Matthews Street bridge.

• Following an executive session, the council approved the promotion of assistant city secretary Amber Villarreal to city secretary. Villarreal will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of longtime city secretary Lori Cartwright due to health reasons.