Life School holds virtual Gifted & Talented Expo

Daily Light report

Life School, a leading North Texas charter school serving over 5,500 students, held its annual Gifted & Talented (GT) Expo Awards May 7. This year, the GT Expo was held virtually throughout all six Life School Elementary campuses. Students at the campuses, remote learners, parents, and Life School staff joined the awards ceremony.

The virtual format of this year’s GT Expo gave students the opportunity to optimize the use of technology in their favor. The students presented in teams that included both face-to-face and remote learners. The use of technology allowed students to collaborate virtually.

GT students from all six of Life School’s elementary campuses competed for the title of “Humanitarian of the Year.” Each of Life School’s more than 100 GT students in grades 3-6 have spent the 2020-2021 school year researching various aspects of developing countries, including their infrastructure, innovations, energy supplies, as well as specific organizations that serve these nations.

Some of the research projects included a study of life in South Sudan and We Care Solar, which is a charitable organization providing access to electricity, and most importantly light, as mothers give birth. Another group presented a study of innovation with a focus on a tiny sun powered water purifier.

All of the finalists that compete at the GT Expo contend for a first or second place win that allows them to financially contribute towards the organization that they have spent the school year researching.

“We are so honored to know that the hard work that Life School’s Gifted and Talented students have put forth this year will make life better for people all around the world,” said Ellen Saltzman, Life School District Gifted and Talented Coordinator.

Over the last four years, GT students have financially contributed to 15 different organizations donating $3,100 to non-governmental organizations around the world.

Life School opened as an open-enrollment public charter school in 1998 and has schools in Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Lancaster, Oak Cliff, Red Oak, and Waxahachie. The mission of Life School is to develop leaders with life skills through strong academics, character training, and partnerships with parents and the community.