Faith Family takes flight with Eagle Flight School

Daily Light report

Faith Family Academy is thrilled to kick off its free, in-person summer enrichment program, Eagle Flight School, on June 7.

The camp is taking place at Faith Family Academy’s Dallas and Waxahachie campuses and includes breakfast and lunch. Students must be enrolled at Faith Family Academy for the 2021-2022 school year to attend Eagle Flight School; the program is open to all grades – Pre-K-12.

Online registration is open and available at: https://www.faithfamilyacademy.org/efs — space is limited.

Eagle Flight School features innovative hands-on and outdoor learning through a variety of immersive, exciting and skill-centered activities:

Grades Pre-K – 2nd

• Texas Plants and Insects

• Texas Animals and Birds

• Dinosaurs of Texas

• Texas Cultures

• Oceans, Lakes and Rivers

• Texas Our Texas

Grades 3 – 8

• Water

• Nature Observers

• Animal Adaptation

• Conservation and Stewardship

• Prehistoric Earth

• Wilderness Training

Grades 9 – 12

• College & Career Readiness

• Course Credit Recovery

• Community Service (EXPLORE360™ training)