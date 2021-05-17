Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

Daily Light Report

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties.

Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Henderson, Hill, Hunt, Jacks, Kaufman, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Rockwall, Somervell, Wichita and Wise.

The program is designed to help eligible rural veterans with family law, land-lord/tenant, probate, some real estate and Social Security issues, according to a news release from the law school.

The FVAC has been working in collaboration with the veteran service organizations in Wise, Ellis and Navarro counties for the past 10 months to set up and provide in-person and online legal clinics. In March, there were two online legal clinics extending the service to additional north/northeast Texas rural counties.

In-person legal clinics may be established in the future with local veterans service organizations as the FVAC has established a protocol for in-person clinics including the use of a divider, antibacterial spray, antibacterial wipes to wipe down surfaces, disposable one-time-use pens, gloves, hand sanitizer, masks and shields to help limit the possibility of transmission of COVID-19.

The online legal clinics are scheduled to be held via Zoom on the first and third Wednesday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m. and every other Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m.

To qualify, call (817) 212-4123. Veterans will be asked to show two proofs of eligibility, such as a DD-214 with any discharge above dishonorable, NGB22 or other authorized document, and proof of household income. Once eligibility information is received, an intake specialist can set this eligible veteran up for an appointment via Zoom or telephone either during one of the online clinics or at another time that is mutually beneficial. The accepted veterans will meet virtually with an attorney for advice, and possibly could be accepted for full legal representation.

Announcements regarding this and future events can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TAMULawFVAC, on Twitter twitter.com/TAMULawFVAC or at the events page for Texas A&M School of Law law.tamu.edu/media/events .

Veterans in the above-mentioned counties may apply for the services by calling (817) 212-4123 or online at law.tamu.edu/legal-assistance/family-and-veterans-advocacy-clinic.

This program is supported by a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission, Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. The Fund for Veterans’ Assistance provides grants to organizations serving veterans and their families. For more information visit: www.TVC.Texas.Gov