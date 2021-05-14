CASA and Children's Advocacy Center staff speak to NARFE

Daily Light report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 11, at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana.

The guest speaker was Lydia Bailey, executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center, who spoke on the Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, and the Children's Advocacy Program.

Using volunteers, the CASA program ensures children removed from a family have a caseworker to help provide a voice for each child. Thirty to 35 hours of training is provided for each volunteer. CASA recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers so that every abused or neglected child who needs a special advocate has one.

Child Advocates of Navarro County serves children who have been victims of abuse or neglect. There is no charge to the family. The speaker stated that about 120 children are served in Navarro County each year. Funding is primarily through federal and state grants. More information is available at the following websites:

https://www.govserv.org/US/Corsicana/150662858322759/CASA-of-Navarro-County

https://www.facebook.com/kidadvocates

NARFE Chapter 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity.

For more information, call Midlothian at (972) 268-5793 or (972) 775-2463, Waxahachie - (469) 552-6649, Ennis - (214) 949-6197, Red Oak - (412) 722-6307, or Corsicana - (903) 874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.