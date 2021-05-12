P&Z approves new development

A zoning change for a 209-home development at 401 Ovilla Road was unanimously approved with conditions during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission.

Following a lengthy public hearing, commissioners approved a planned development for a new neighborhood known as Dominion Park. The commission added the condition that construction styles should be a mix of no less than 15 percent contemporary, 15 percent modern farm, 15 percent traditional and 15 percent Tudor, with the market dictating the remaining 40 percent of homes.

Also, fences should be wrought iron on the west side of the subdivision with wood fences on the north and south lots. Another condition, suggested by chairman Rick Keeler, was added that specifies that no houses of similar architectural style be closer than six lots apart.

The item was originally on the P&Z agenda April 27, but was continued to Tuesday’s meeting. City senior planner Colby Collins said in the meantime, applicant George Salvador made some revisions based on recommendations.

Changes that were made include the reduction in number of lots, an increase in 10,000-square-foot lots to 35 percent, a slight reduction in number of rear-entry lots, and a setback increase from 10 to 15 feet from right-of-way. The subdivision will have 169 rear-entry and 40 side-entry lots. A playground and workout facility were also added to the plan, and the subdivision will also contain what is believed to be the city’s first traffic circle.

Staff recommendation was for denial, Collins said. But Brett Hess, a broker associate with Hi View Real Estate, said during a presentation that the developer was seeking more density to help pay for improvements in the new neighborhood and was asking for variances for lot area, lot widths and setbacks.

All commissioners were present.

WISD requests OK’d

A pair of requests by the Waxahachie Independent School District were granted during Tuesday night’s meeting.

The commission agreed to extend for two years a specific-use permit at WISD headquarters at 411 North Gibson Street for a portable building. City planner Chris Webb said the original SUP was approved two years ago and was set to expire.

The site plan includes seven total offices covering 1,536 square feet, with additional signage for the site.

The commission approved a plat for the location of the proposed 10th elementary school for WISD. The school would be located on a 14-acre property in the Saddlebrook subdivision, on the north side of Saratoga Drive and adjacent to and northwest of homes located on Affirmed Road. Ingress and egress will take place from Saratoga Drive.

Other items

• A replat of the 3.032-acre former First Baptist Church campus into two lots was approved near downtown. The property is bounded by McMillan Street to the north, Rogers Street to the east, Monroe Street to the west and an alleyway paralleling the Union Pacific railroad line to the south, and also abuts Elm Street on the southwest corner. Conditions of the approval include separation of utilities and compliance with fire and building codes. The replat does not involve the Francesca Chapel on the corner of McMillan and Monroe.

• A zoning change at 211 Cumberland from Single Family-2 to a Planned Development-Single Family-2 with Concept Plan was approved. The change is to allow for adjustment of a setback for a carport planned for the home in that location.

• A specific-use permit for Espinoza Stone allowing for outside storage and outside display at 4725 North Interstate 35E was granted, with several conditions. An original SUP was granted to the company at an adjacent location in March 2013. Collins noted that there has been compliance problems with the company in the past, but company representative Rex Hamilton showed images of Espinoza Stone’s location in Georgetown and said the new Waxahachie facility will be similar. Hamilton pledged to meet all the conditions, which must be met before a certificate of occupancy will be issued.

• An SUP was approved for a trailer and heavy-load vehicle maintenance shop at 2270 and 2290 Highway 287 Business. The 5.48-acre site will include a three-story office building that is intended to become the national headquarters for TIMCO Logistics. The company will relocate from its current property on Ovilla Road. Trucks will be permitted right turns only on and off Business 287, and additional landscaping in front of bay doors facing Business 287 was added as a condition.