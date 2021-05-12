New bank branch opens on U.S. 77

Daily Light report

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas celebrated the addition of a full-service branch in Waxahachie with a grand opening event on Tuesday, May 11 at its new location at 1905 N. Highway 77.

The event commenced with a double ribbon cutting provided by the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce and Red Oak Chamber of Commerce, both of which the bank holds membership. In an interview with KBEC Radio, Red Oak Chamber CEO Clint Woodward spoke to the bank’s commitment to community involvement in both Waxahachie and Red Oak. “The bank has been a member of our boards for many years, and is always present at local events,” he said. “The ripple effect that they’ve had on our communities has been a remarkable thing to see.”

A variety of local community leaders attended, including Mayor David Hill, city council members, Waxahachie ISD school board members, and many small business owners that benefitted from the bank’s facilitation of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Guests were invited to tour the 27,000 square-foot facility, which includes a shared meeting space capable of hosting 85 people. Attendees also toured the open lease space available for local organizations seeking a place to do business.

“We’ve been in Waxahachie for some time, operating out of our Loan Production Office downtown – but we’re setting up roots on Highway 77 and look forward to making a difference in this community,” said Chief Credit Officer Alfred Vega. “With this full-service branch, shared meeting facilities, and Class A office space for business owners, we are really taking strides to be a huge asset to Waxahachie.”

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas ended 2020 with $900 million in assets and employs over 200 bankers in 14 locations across Texas.