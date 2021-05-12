Faith Family announces summer nutrition program

Daily Light report

Bringing healthy summer meals to children ensures kids have a healthy vacation and return to school ready to learn. Faith Family Academy will begin its summer meal program on June 7.

From June 7 to July 16, Faith Family will serve breakfast and lunch free to all children younger than 19 years at no cost to the child. Our summer feeding program is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer nutrition program administered in the Lone Star State by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

For the children who rely on school meals during the academic year, these meals offer a source of good nutrition when school is out for the long summer vacation. Because most area schools will close during the summer, many children will not have nutritious meals.

“Faith Family wants to provide good nutrition year-round so children may learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Greg Mozley, Child Nutrition Director at Faith Family Academy.

Faith Family will serve breakfasts from 7-8 a.m. and lunches from 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. All meals will be served in the campus cafeteria at 701 Ovilla Road, Waxahachie.

Faith Family is one of many non-profit organizations who partner with TDA where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program. Eligible sponsoring organizations include schools, faith-based groups, nonprofit summer camps, government agencies and other tax-exempt organizations.

All meal sites must be sponsored by an organization that has a contract with TDA. Families may use the following three tools to find a meal site anywhere in the state:

- Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator.

- Visit www.SummerFood.org for an interactive site locator map

- Text FOODTX or COMIDA to 877-877

Summer food program meal sites help children succeed by providing the nourishment they need to return to school in the fall, ready to thrive.