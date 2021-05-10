Heritage Preservation Commission to meet Thursday

Discussions with property owners regarding requirements for tax program eligibility lead the agenda for Thursday evening’s monthly meeting of the Waxahachie Heritage Preservation Commission.

The commission will hold discussions with the owners of 201 East University Avenue and 813 West Jefferson Street regarding requirements for tax program eligibility. Commission members will also consider approval of a Certificate of Appropriateness for 607 W. Jefferson Street.

The commission will also hold a workshop on draft residential design guidelines.

Heritage Preservation Commission members are Becky Kauffman, Glinda Felty, Shannon Simpson, Peggy Crabtree, Curtiss Thompson and Jeff Smith. The Planning & Zoning Commission liaison is Bonney Ramsey, the Heritage Preservation Officer is Anita Simpson and the City Council liaison is Mary Lou Shipley.

Other agenda items include a section for public comments, approval of the minutes from the commission’s April 8 meeting and comments from commission members and staff.

Thursday’s meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers / Conference Room, 401 South Rogers Street.