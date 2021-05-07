Autumn Wells awarded Jessup Scholarship

Daily Light report

The Board of Directors and members of the Ellis County Equine Association are pleased to announce the recipient of the 2021 Nancy Jessup Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 is Autumn Wells, a May 2021 graduate of Waxahachie High School.

Wells has been a member of ECEA for 12 years and is serving as the current youth club president. She is a previous winner of the Nancy Jessup Sportsmanship buckle and has won many daily high points and year-end awards throughout her years of showing with ECEA. However, as Wells wrote in her scholarship application essay, the blue ribbons are not what she cherishes most from ECEA.

“Now when I step foot in the arena, I want good rides and continual progress. ECEA has taught me to reach milestones as opposed to coming home with something I will not need again. Every minute on my horse is a minute I am grateful for,” said Wells. “Looking into the future I would like to try and continue working with horses and the people in the equine industry as it is a place that feels like home. With dedication, determination, education, and appreciation to guide me, I plan to be an advocate for ECEA for many years to come.”

The scholarship is in memory of Nancy Jessup, one of the original members of the Ellis County Equine Association, which was founded in Waxahachie in 1984. Jessup served as an ECEA Club President and was very active with the youth in the organization.

A portion of horse show fees from each entry goes toward the scholarship fund.

ECEA is currently hosting horse shows at Sai Ranch in Waxahachie. For more information on the local horse shows and club activities, visit www.elliscountyequine.org or the club’s Facebook group.