NARFE monthly meeting to be held May 11

Daily Light report

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting at the Sirloin Stockade in Corsicana on Tuesday, May 11, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Sirloin Stockade is located at 2508 W. 7th Ave. (TX Hwy 31) in Corsicana.

The guest speaker for the meeting will be Lydia Bailey with CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Navarro County, a nonprofit organization which recruits, trains and supervises community volunteers to support abused and neglected children and families.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties. Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited. While attendees should have received the Covid vaccination by now, it recommended that the CDC guidelines of masking and social distancing be observed.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.