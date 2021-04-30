City P&Z OKs developments

The Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission approved a multiple-family planned development south of Cantrell Street and just east of Interstate 35E during Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting.

The property was rezoned from Multiple Family-1 to a Planned Development-Multiple Family-2, with the condition that landscaping be added to the east property line.

The development, to be known as The Bungalows at Cantrell, covers 12.5 acres and consists of 216 total units in 27 total apartment buildings. Nine of the buildings will be three stories, with the remainder two stories.

In other zoning matters, a zoning change to add a concept plan for a planned active senior living facility at the southwest corner of Garden Valley Parkway at Goodnight Lane passed by a 5-2 vote, with commissioner Jim Phillips and chairman Rick Keeler voting against.

The biggest change was the removal of 18 planned cottages and incorporation into the main building.

All commissioners were present.

Other items

• Commissioners approved a continuance to May 11 at the homebuilder’s request on a zoning change at 401 Ovilla Road from Single Family Residential-1 to Single Family Residential-3. The concept plan for the property presented to the commission includes 212 lots, but several lots do not meet setback requirements and commissioners objected to wood fencing bordering the north end of the property.

• A request by Jose Espinoza of Espinoza Stone for a specific-use permit for outside storage and display at 4725 North Interstate 35E was also continued to May 11.

• A plat for a 4.456-acre lot for residential use in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction was approved. A separate plat for two lots of a combined 10 acres in the city’s ETJ was also approved.

• Commissioners OK’d a plat for a 10.385-acre property for use as a single residence, with a hardship waiver because of inadequate water flow for firefighting. The Waxahachie City Council will have to approve the waiver.

• A replat for a single 0.2-acre lot off of East Ross Street was approved.

• A specific-use permit for a car wash on a 1-acre site west of the 3200 block of Interstate 35E was approved.

• An SUP at 110 Henry Street for an assisted-living home was denied unanimously because of concerns of traffic in the area.