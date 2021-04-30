Red Oak High School senior dies in car accident

On Saturday, April 17, the Red Oak Hawks family lost a high school senior, 19-year-old Andrew Lopez Jr., who died in a fatal vehicle crash.

The Red Oak Police Department issued a statement on April 19 in regard to the accident.

“On Saturday, April 17, 2021 at around 4:27 p.m., dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a major accident involving two vehicles in the 300 block of North Lowrance at Pierce Road. Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

"At 4:28 p.m., Red Oak Police personnel arrived on scene and started an investigation into the collision. Based on the preliminary investigation, Unit #1 was traveling north on Lowrance at a high rate of speed and was driving left of center when it lost control and collided with Unit #2, which was southbound on Lowrance.

"The driver of Unit #1 sustained life-ending injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dan Cox at approximately 5:05 p.m. The driver of Unit #1 was identified as Lopez Jr., Andrew (19 years old) of Red Oak, Texas. The driver and passengers of Unit #2 were transported by ambulance for their medical needs.”

The accident is still under investigation.

Five days later, on April 22, Red Oak ISD issued a statement on the accident.

“Red Oak Hawks — it is with a heavy heart we share the passing of Red Oak HS senior Andrew Lopez Jr. from a vehicle accident last Saturday, April 17.

"The campus and district have been working with the family behind the scenes to provide resources and counseling, along with counseling for Red Oak HS students and staff. ROHS staff collected donations for the family and several HS and ROISD staff have visited the family. In addition, the ROHS held a small vigil at his parking spot earlier this week.

"The family has approved a special day to remember Andrew across the district. All ROISD students and staff are invited to wear his favorite color — black — on Friday, April 23 in his memory. There will also be a special moment during the graduation ceremony in June.

"Please know each individual copes differently. Keep an eye on students who are sad, angry, or need to speak with a counselor at the school. The 7-Eleven on 342, where he worked, is also collecting donations for the family. Please continue to lift this Hawk family in prayer,” the statement reads.

The family began a Go Fund Me page in honor of Andrew on April 19. Money raised through the page will go to help with funeral expenses as well as any costs that his parents, Lydia Peralta and Chris Trevino, may have in the days and months to follow.

“Unfortunately, we are so sadden with the news that we lost the wonderful life of Andrew Lopez Jr. (19 years old) unexpectedly on Saturday 4/17 in a car accident. The news hurts, as Andrew meant the world to many. He was a beloved son, grandson, brother, friend, cousin and will be missed dearly. We all know during this time the last thing we want to worry about is the financial aspect of it all,” shared the family.

As of Friday morning, the gofundme page has raised $7,740, out of a $15,000 goal, from 80 donors.

Additionally, the 7-Eleven in Red Oak accepted donations for the family through Saturday, April 24.

"Mom here (Andrew) to thank you and everyone, from the bottom of my heart for the beautiful words and effort in this terrible and difficult time. I am not surprised for how amazing, kind and wonderful my son was but I am amazed on how many lives he impacted and I want to THANK YOU for having him and us in your hearts and prayers," said Peralta, in response to a Facebook post.

To view the gofundme or to give, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bless-lydia-peralta-sons?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer .