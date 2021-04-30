ROHS celebrates Academic Signing Day for Class of 2021

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Red Oak ISD places a high value on academic rigor and success of all students, which is why the Red Oak High School Academic Signing Day was launched several years ago. This event celebrates Red Oak High School seniors selecting their college for the fall.

On Wednesday, these seniors and their families gathered together as each student ceremonially declared the college choice and some accepted scholarships.

“These students have worked very hard to pursue their desired dreams and some have been rewarded for that effort by universities and programs with financial benefits,” stated Red Oak High School Principal Howard Gatewood. “Congratulations to each of them, and their families, for their successes now and in the future.”

The seniors taking part in Wednesday's celebration were:

1. Sydni Anderson, Oklahoma State University

2. Abby Anderson, Texas A&M University

3. Sean Black, Oklahoma State University

4. Ja’Hakia Cheatom, University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

5. Alexander Cook, University of North Texas

6. Anna Day, Dallas Baptist University

7. Joshua Ervin, University of Tulsa

8. Alexander Garcia, Texas A&M University

9. Mia Hernandez, University of Texas

10. Lola Heard, Navarro College

11. Nathan Jackson, Texas A&M University

12. Taylor Kriebel, Texas Christian University

13. Joseph Mena, University of Texas at Dallas (UTD)

14. Rylie Moore, DeSoto Fire Academy

15. Nalaya Munguia, Texas A&M University

16. Marquita Paschall, Tyler Junior College

17. Aujanae Phillips, Sam Houston State University

18. Marcus Pruitt, Navarro College

19. Danielle Reynolds, Texas State University

20. Nicolas Salazar, University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)

21. Ryann Seck, Texas Women’s University

22. Brooklyn Stephens, Texas Tech University

23. Isaiah Wilburn, DeSoto Fire Academy