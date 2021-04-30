Owens Corning to hold job fair

Daily Light report

Owens Corning, Waxahachie, will host a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane.

Owens Corning is looking for temporary, entry-level workers with the potential opportunity to come on board full-time in the future. The temporary crew person is an hourly position and will be working on the manufacturing floor with a variety of responsibilities.

Job seekers bring your resume and dress for success. They will have private interview rooms available and will be ready to hire on the spot. Those interested can pre -register for the job fair by going to https://tinyurl.com/OCSummerJobFair, which will allow for early entry where they can skip the line and be the first to get your resume into the hands of the interviewers.

Owens Corning is global building and industrial materials leader. Its three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials.

Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products, manufacturing technologies, and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place.