Lighthouse for Learning announces spring classes

Waxahachie Lighthouse for Learning Community Education has announced its spring class schedule.

The classes listed below begin in late April and May. To view the complete catalog or register online go to www.wisd.org. Online learning is also available.

Contact the WISD Community Education Office at (972) 923-4614 or mcobb@wisd.org for more information and to register.

Instagram 101 for Small Business Owners

Join this class and you will learn the basics of Instagram and how to increase customer engagement with your business through the social media platform. Learn how to utilize social media to do promotions to increase sales and social media subscribers. You will learn how to interact Instagram and Facebook. Please bring your personal device with access to Instagram.

• Instructor: Jennifer Hamby

• Monday, May 3, 7-8 p.m.

• Cost: $12

Advanced Instagram for Small Business Owners

Continue your path to utilizing social media to increase sales. Learn marketing, online aesthetics and interactive techniques to use for your business. Please bring your personal device with access to Instagram.

• Instructor: Jennifer Hamby

• Monday, May 10, 7-8 p.m.

• Cost: $12

Advanced Dog Obedience

This course takes basic dog obedience into the real world. The goal of this course is to teach responsible dog ownership to pet parents and good manners to dogs.

Prerequisites: dog must know sit, down, stay, come and loose leash walking.

• Instructor: Shanda Vance, MS, CDT Dog Obedience Trainer/Animal Behavior Specialist

• Thursdays 6-7 p.m., April 29-May 13

• Cost: $22 for three classes

Kids in the Kitchen Summertime Cupcakes–Ages 5-12

Summer is just around the corner and we need to create something cute and delicious to welcome our favorite season! The beach, swimming, and movie time are just some of the summer designs!

This class taught in the WHS Culinary Arts Area.

• Instructor: Kathy Parker

• Monday May 3, 6-7 p.m.

• Cost: $37

Gardening for Butterflies

Regardless of age, everyone loves to watch butterflies. There’s something magical about watching them flit about, going from one flower to the next. In this class we’ll cover what it takes to attract butterflies, what they need to survive, what types of plants they like, how to identify their life cycle and what varieties you can expect to see in your garden.

• Instructor: Cheryl Sandoval

• Monday, May 3, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Cost: $14

Using Herbs in Texas Landscapes

Come learn how herbs can meet a variety of needs and play an important role in our Texas landscapes. This class will cover how to plan and start a herb garden in the garden or containers.

• Instructor: Alice Thompson

• Monday, May 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Cost: $14