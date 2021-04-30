Schmidt named Gateway regional VP

Daily Light report

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, has announced Jeff Schmidt as the Regional Vice President over North Texas. In this role, Schmidt will use his 35+ years of experience in the Banking Mortgage Industry to lead over 20 mortgage centers in communities across the state, including the Dallas metropolitan area.

“Jeff is the ultimate team player,” said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway First Bank. “Whatever we need, he raises his hand to help, including serving as Interim Chief Mortgage Officer right before the pandemic hit. As a result, what was intended to be a few months while we conducted a national search, turned into almost a year-long arrangement. His commitment to Gateway is truly inspiring.”

Schmidt has been with Gateway for over 10 years serving in a variety of roles from Area Sales Manager to Chief Mortgage Officer over 165 mortgage centers in 43 states. When he joined Gateway, he built a team that started with Waxahachie, and quickly grew across the state. Schmidt was consistently the top producer in the company year after year and even after stepping out of production for over a year, continues to hold the record of being amongst the top producers cumulatively in Gateway’s history.

“My passion has always been to work with our customers to help achieve their dreams of homeownership,” said Schmidt. “I have missed working with customers and my team. I can’t tell you how excited I am to roll my sleeves up and get back into the production side of the business.”

“It’s particularly nostalgic that my return to the field coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Waxahachie mortgage center in Ellis County. I have a special place in my heart for this team, the clients who entrust us with their mortgage needs and the many terrific referral partners we have gained over the years. The Gateway team truly lives here, works here and plays here!”

“I have gained new friendships, as well as a new appreciation and respect for our company leadership. I feel very blessed that I work for a company that puts the well-being of its people first and is willing to work with me to accommodate my desires as I return to a sales leadership role,” said Schmidt.