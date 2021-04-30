County vaccine hub demobilizing

Daily Light report

The Ellis County Vaccine Hub is scheduled to demobilize on June 4. After the Hub closes, individuals desiring a COVID-19 vaccine will have to receive one through Baylor Scott & White or other private healthcare providers. The last call for scheduling vaccine appointments through the Hub is the week of May 10-14.

Following a period of significantly decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccines, Ellis County Emergency Management has begun to demobilize its Vaccine Hub at the Waxahachie Senior Activity Center. The Hub will administer first doses through Friday, May 14 but only second doses starting Wednesday, May 19 until final demobilization.

After demobilization, Baylor Scott & White will assume control of the county’s surplus Pfizer vaccines. Patients will still be able to schedule appointments for both first and second vaccine doses through Baylor Scott & White by following the instructions at https://www.bswhealth.com/covid-vaccine. Texas DSHS will also distribute more vaccines to other healthcare providers such as Ennis Regional Medical Center, Methodist Family Health Center at Midlothian, Methodist Family Health Center at Waxahachie, U.S. Drug Mart, Red Oak Drug, and Walgreens.

Since the Ellis County Vaccine Initiative began on Feb. 2, 73,143 vaccines have been administered by the Vaccine Hub. Through other mobilized efforts, up to 104,000 Ellis County vaccines have been administered – including full vaccination for 66.41% of the population aged 65+.

“As County Judge, my primary job is to keep our community safe,” reflected Judge Todd Little. “Through the valiant efforts of many, we have successfully completed this public-private partnership. From healthcare providers to local governments, and volunteers to first responders, we accomplished this monumental task with remarkable efficiency and will forever be grateful to every person who participated. This Vaccine Initiative has protected the most vulnerable, preserved our healthcare system and resources, and given our citizens the confidence of knowing that in times of need, our community can and will overcome.”