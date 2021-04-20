WISD Place 5 candidate questionnaire: Melissa Starnater

Daily Light report

Name: Melissa Starnater

Current profession: Volunteer / former school PR director

Elected office sought: Waxahachie ISD Trustee Place 5

Previous political experience: Served from 2018-current as WISD Trustee Place 5

Family: Husband Eric Starnater, owner of Lamb-Star Engineering; son Wyatt Starnater, senior at Texas A&M and Waxahachie High Class of 2017; daughter Mandy Starnater, 7th grader at Finley Junior High

Questions:

Why are you seeking this office?

I believe we should serve our communities where our passions are; and for 28 years I’ve been a strong advocate for Texas Public Schools through my career and volunteer efforts.

What distinguishes you from other candidates for this office?

Experience and enthusiasm!

What do you consider the key issues of this election?

I believe our community wants school trustees who will ask the tough questions and continually strive for high quality in all facets of the district.

What are the greatest challenges facing the district and how do you plan to address those challenges, if elected?

Our district enrollment is growing rapidly — I want to work with our staff and community to provide adequate space for learning and opportunities for all kids to be involved in activities!

What do you most want to make sure voters know about you?

I have a strong work ethic, love our kids, and believe in objectivity and professionalism!