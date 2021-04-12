WISD Crisis Management Team to meet

Discussion of the continued development of the school resource officer program and security team under the leadership of Waxahachie Police Lt. Josh Oliver will be the topic at the Waxahachie Independent School District Crisis Management Team’s regular meeting on Wednesday morning.

The role of the Crisis Management Team is to maintain and update the District Crisis Management Plan, ensure all required staff complete required training, provide tabletop drills on a regular basis, debrief and evaluate district and campus crisis response, provide leadership and support for campus staff, and provide and maintain crisis plans for all staff aligned with the District Crisis Management Plan.

According to a WISD release, the District Crisis Management Team serves as the School Safety and Security Committee in compliance with Section 37.109 of the Education Code.

Other items up for discussion include an update regarding implementation of the DIR-S Active Shooter/Crisis Communication App; discussion of implementation of U.S. Secret Service Threat Assessment; an update regarding anticipated security staffing for the 2021-22 school year; and discussion of WISD’s response to COVID and and update regarding current conditions.

The group may go into closed session to discuss any activation of the district’s multi-hazard emergency operations plan, and the tri-annual security audit of the district’s facilities.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the boardroom of the Waxahachie ISD Administration Building located at 411 N. Gibson Street. The district is still practicing social distancing, and all seating will be spaced six feet apart and only limited seating will be available for the public in the boardroom.