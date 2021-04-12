Local private applicator trainings set

Daily Light report

Mark Arnold, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources for Ellis County, has announced a schedule of private applicator trainings for the coming months.

Training will be held on Tuesday, April 27; Tuesday, May 25; and Tuesday, July 27 in the Ellis County Extension Office in the Ellis County Sub-Courthouse in Waxahachie.

The schedule for the training includes arrival and registration at 8:15 a.m., with training beginning at 8:30 and lasting until 1 p.m. Cost of training manuals is $60 and is payable by check or cash only.

While it is not necessary, it is encouraged to pick up training manuals before class. The Extension Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

Please RSVP to this office if you will be attending one of these trainings at 972-825-5175 for planning purposes.

The test must be taken at an approved Texas Department of Agriculture Testing Site. More information and directions will be provided at the training.

For further information, contact Mark Arnold, County Extension Agent-Agriculture/Natural Resources, 701 South I-35 E, Waxahachie, or call 972-825-5175 or email: wmarnold@ag.tamu.edu .