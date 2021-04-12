CCC garage sale set for Saturday

Daily Light report

Spring is in the air and nothing says “spring” quite like a garage sale! The Community Care Club, a charitable organization located on the south side of Richland Chambers Lake, has a doozy planned for fans of this entertaining shopping experience coming up on Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CCC Super-Sized Garage Sale will be held at the Southern Oaks Volunteer Fire Department.

Shoppers will find furniture, lawn and garden items, household items, fishing gear, kids’ stuff, tools, sporting equipment, indoor and outdoor décor, collectibles and more. Items will be marked for quick sale. A collection of specialty items will be auctioned off from 11 a.m. to noon during the “Awesome Auction” portion of the event. All items will go to half price from noon to 1 p.m., just before the sale closes. A “Free Stuff Corner” will offer certain miscellaneous items that are usable but not sellable.

All proceeds of this Super-Sized Garage Sale go to the various charitable activities of the Community Care Club, a nonprofit that helps the local FM 416 community through a variety of projects.

Save the date—Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SOVFD Fire Station and plan to shop until your heart’s content! Why not make a day of it and bring along some friends? Shop in the morning then have lunch at one of three spots along FM 416: burgers and the like at Spanky's, BBQ from Cannon's, sit-down style dining at The Lighthouse at Fisherman's Point, plus on that day only The Teel Team of ReMax Realty is holding an opening house with a free lunch served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For COVID precautions, volunteers at the Big Sale will be wearing masks. Customers will be encouraged to wear their masks. The Fire Station, where the Sale will be held, is located about four miles west of the 488/416 intersection or 12 miles east of Streetman on FM 416.