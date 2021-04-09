WISD board has short agenda for Monday meeting

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees will consider a fairly short list of agenda items during its regular monthly meeting on Monday night.

Trustees will hear reports on board member continuing education hours, salary preparation/overview/considerations, principal residency grant, and projected May schedule.

The board will also consider human resource matters, including hiring of new personnel and other changes.

The consent agenda will consist of approval of previous minutes, acceptance of reports, a proposed board meeting schedule, two resolutions to purchase two separate parcels with a combined 1.914 acres of real property on Solon Road, a number of purchase orders, and other items.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in the board room at the WISD Administration Building at 411 N. Gibson St.

The meeting will open with an executive session and will reconvene into public session afterward. Members of the public are encouraged to watch the meeting remotely at https://www.youtube.com/waxahachieisd .