Suspect arrested in connection with March murder

A man suspected in the death of a Waxahachie resident two weeks ago was arrested in Houston on Thursday morning, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Trenton James Adams, 28, was apprehended in an apartment complex by the Houston Police Department. Adams has been transferred to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment.

Once he is arraigned, Adams will be transported to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center, where he will be booked for the murder of 29-year-old Jordan von Hoffman.

On the afternoon of March 24, Ellis County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6900 block of Ensign Road near Ennis after receiving a report of a body on the property.

As a result, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Ellis County Crime Scene responded to the location with assistance from the Texas Rangers. A justice of the peace pronounced the victim deceased.

An autopsy was ordered and the body was transported to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was identified as von Hoffman and the cause of death determined to be homicide.

Through investigation, the ECSO unit developed evidence linking Adams to the murder of von Hoffman. Officials did not release details of the investigation.

According to online records, Adams was arrested in Ellis County in November 2015 and charged with a variety of counts, including assault of a family/household member, evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to appear on a possession of marijuana charge, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adams was also wanted on a parole violation, which carries no possibility of bail. Adams will therefore remain incarcerated in Ellis County until his trial.

“The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Houston Police Department, Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers, and the Ellis County & District Attorney’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.