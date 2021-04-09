Scarborough opens this weekend

Daily Light report

On Saturday, Scarborough Renaissance Festival begins its 40th Anniversary season with the “Travel Back in Time” themed weekend.

The weekend will celebrate Steampunk and all other time travelers and feature the all-new Scarborough Mask Contest each day. Visitors are invited to show off their Steampunk and time traveling costumes throughout the weekend and they also can compete in the Mask Contest each day with their most creative or unusual facemask for the chance to win a great Scarborough prize pack. Contestants must register for the contest by 1:30 each day. As a reminder, costumes are welcome but definitely not required.

Opening weekend is also Kid’s Free and Senior Discount Days. Up to three children ages 5-12 are admitted free with each paid adult - children 4 and under are always free. Seniors 65+ get a special discount this weekend as well with half-priced tickets at the gate.

"Everyone at Scarborough is so excited that our 2021 opening weekend is here and we can finally celebrate our 40th Anniversary!” says Doug Keller, General Manager. “There are lots of new additions and upgrades at this year’s Festival and our expansive 35-acre outdoor Festival site offers plenty of space for people to be social distanced from others and enjoy a fun day of entertainment, shopping and more. We invite everyone to come step back in time, for the time of your life!”

The health and safety of their employees, participants, and visitors is Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s number one priority. They have worked closely with local authorities to ensure that all protocols and CDC guidelines will be followed so that they can conduct a safe and fun event for everyone. They have developed comprehensive guidelines and protocols that will be in place for the 2021 season for visitors and participants alike. These include temperature checks, a mask requirement, social distancing, and more. All the guidelines and protocols can be found on their website at www.SRFestival.com

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is a full day of fun for everyone, 16th Century Style, that will run every Saturday & Sunday plus Memorial Day through May 31. Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Knighting ceremonies, and 25+ stages of interactive and unique entertainment. They will also discover exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures at the hundreds of Scarborough shoppes and be amazed by authentic artisan demonstrations. There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, and so much more.

Come experience a death-defying sword swallowing and magic show, rocking Scottish Bagpipes, musical renditions from Celtic, Medieval and Gypsy influences, Pirate comedy, and super-human stunts and pun-derful antics with this weekend’s special guest performers. There’s Scotland Rising, The Lynx Show, Gypsy Rox, Here be Pirates and the Accidental Acrobats. Guest Artisans are Two Tarts Toppers and Sea Song Jewelry. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and list of shoppes can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

The wines featured this weekend at the Daily Wine Tasting Events will be the wines of Spain and the Daily Beer Tasting Events will feature the Beers of Texas. The Tasting Events have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Upcoming themed weekends are Artisan’s Showcase (4/17 & 18), Royal Ale Festival Weekend (4/24 & 25), and Live the Fantasy & Spring Celebration (5/1 & 2).

Scarborough Renaissance Festival is open the next eight weekends: Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 10 – May 31, 2021 from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children age 4 and under are always admitted free. Tickets are available on-line and discount tickets can be purchased at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. A special discount offer can be found at participating North Texas T-Mobile stores as well. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also sponsored by Dr Pepper.

﻿For more information visit www.SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).