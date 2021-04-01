Paper shredding May 1 at Central Presbyterian

Daily Light report

Central Presbyterian Church will be holding a paper shredding event on Saturday, May 1 to celebrate Earth Day.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church parking lot at 402 North College Street in Waxahachie.

Old tax returns, credit card statements, bills, school work, and crafting supplies can be shredded safely and will be recycled into paper again.

For more information, please contact Patty Dickerson, Earth Care Congregation ministry team, at 972-217-5956 or email pdickerson1@gmail.com.