New PID on City Council agenda

A public hearing and action on a resolution creating the Emory Lakes Public Improvement District will be before the Waxahachie City Council during its regular meeting set for Monday night.

The new public improvement district, or PID, will cover a major project planned for the west side of Interstate 35E consisting of about 3,000 acres and about 10,000 total lots.

In the last City Council meeting on March 14, councilmembers accepted a petition to create the new PID and set the public hearing for Monday. City Manager Michael Scott said the hearing will align with the zoning and development agreement associated with the Emory Lakes development.

A related request for a zoning change to the planned development will also be considered. The area is roughly bounded to the north and south by FM 875 and FM 1446, and to the east and west by Lone Elm Road and I-35E.

A plat for 81 lots on 17.348 acres for the Cottages on Cantrell subdivision, and a specific-use permit for an accessory building at 200 Lake Shore Drive will also be considered. An amendment to an existing planned development is also on the agenda for a mixed-use development located at the northwest corner of Washington Avenue at North Grove Boulevard.

An ordinance updating park pavilion fees, a bid award for a pair of water line capital improvement projects, and appointment of a comprehensive plan committee will also be considered.

The consent agenda will consist of approval of previous minutes and event applications for a mini-COVID-19 vaccine hub at Lee Penn Park on April 17; the Lions Club Hachie 50 Run on May 1; Big Al’s Outdoor Concert on May 8; the Gift of Adoption Triathlon on Sept. 6; and C10s in the Park Party on Sept 10.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Waxahachie City Hall, 401 South Rogers Street. The meeting will be preceded by a briefing session at 6 p.m. that is open to the public.