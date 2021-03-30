Suspect sought in murder probe

A murder suspect is being sought in connection with the death of a Waxahachie man whose body was discovered last week at a property near Ennis.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of Trenton James Adams, 28, in connection with the death of 29-year-old Jordan Von Hoffman.

Last Wednesday afternoon, March 24, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6900 block of Ensign Road after receiving a report of a dead body on the property.

As a result, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Ellis County Crime Scene responded to the location with assistance from the Texas Rangers. An autopsy was ordered and the body was transported to the Dallas Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was identified and the cause of death determined to be homicide.

Through investigation, the ECSO unit developed evidence linking Adams to the murder of Von Hoffman. Officials did not release details of the investigation.

Adams is also wanted on a parole violation.

Adams may be driving a 2011 black Jeep Compass with the Texas license plate NCG9476, officials said.

According to online records, Adams was arrested in Ellis County in November 2015 and charged with a variety of counts, including assault of a family/household member, evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to appear on a possession of marijuana charge, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in the whereabouts of Trenton James Adams. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060. If anyone has information and would like to remain anonymous please call Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972- 937-PAYS (7297).