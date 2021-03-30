Passenger dead in U.S. 287 crash

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 287 east of Waxahachie on Friday left a passenger dead and the driver seriously injured, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just after noon on Friday, DPS troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on the northbound side of U.S. 287 approximately a quarter-mile south of Park School House Road, DPS Sgt. Sara Warren said.

Warren said a preliminary investigation shows that a white 2017 Freightliner truck tractor towing a white 2016 Stoughton semi-trailer was in the right lane and beginning to make a right turn into a business. A black 2008 Ford Escape was traveling north on U.S. 287 coming up behind the truck. For an as-of-yet undetermined reason, the Ford failed to control its speed and slid up under the back of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the Ford, 72 year-old Otto Schniebs of Ennis, was transported by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Dallas with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, 23 year-old Kristin Bulmer of Ennis, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct No. 2 Jackie Miller. The driver of the truck was not reported injured.

Warren said the investigation is still ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.