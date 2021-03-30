Ennis Lionettes win area competitions

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — A portion of the Ennis High School Lionettes Drill and Dance team, the “Elites,” attended a dance competition on Feb. 6 at McLennan Community College in Waco. The girls took 10 routines to present to the judges last month. Their final results were outstanding, as they received 9 “Division I” ratings and brought home 2 “Division I Team” trophies.

As a complete team, the Lionettes also participated in the American Dance and Drill Team “virtual” Regional Showcase later in February, where they were honored as “Best in Class Ensemble,” “Best in Class Runner-Up Ensemble,” Team Double Division I, and 1st Place Solo Medium Team.

Lionette Director Tia Hensley announces, “Our annual Spring Show is scheduled for April 23 and 24 (Friday and Saturday) at 7:00 p.m. on both of those evenings. In addition, we have added a Sunday afternoon performance on April 25, at 2:00 p.m. These will be our final performances of the 2020-2021 season. The Lionettes cordially invite the public to show their support by attending one of the three offered shows this spring.”