Ellis County awards COVID relief grants to local organizations

Daily Light report

A special committee of the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court has allocated $1 million of economic relief grants to healthcare, social service, and small business organizations within the county. The grants are intended to help these organizations recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money was originally channeled to Ellis County by the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), Public Law 116-136.

On June 30, 2020, the Ellis County Commissioners’ Court authorized County Judge Todd Little to certify a Coronavirus Relief Fund of $3.4 million, and on Sept. 22, the court formed a special committee to allocate some of the funds as grants to local organizations.

Since then, $1 million in grants has been awarded to Ellis County small businesses as well as organizations involved in healthcare and social services. To receive the grants, the organizations submitted applications available on the county website, and the court committee determined how much money to allocate to each organization based on need.

A total of 193 local businesses and organizations have received relief grants.

“Every dollar during this time of crisis makes a difference,” said Judge Little. “Together, we will overcome.”