SAGU free concert to be held April 16

SAGU Marketing

Southwestern Assemblies of God University is excited to welcome the award-winning band "We Are Messengers" for a free musical performance in SAGU's Sheaffer Center during Campus Day on April 16.

Joshua Martin, Assistant Dean of SAGU Admissions, believes this performance will be an exciting addition to the Campus Day one-day prospective student visit event.

"We Are Messengers" includes Darren Mulligan (lead vocals), Kyle Williams (guitar), Drew Kerxton (drums), and Raul Aguilar (Bass), and the band boasts three Top 5 and ten Top 10 Billboard Christian Airplay hits. Their music style is as diverse as their fan base playing a fusion of different musical genres from gospel and modern worship to even reggae.

"We couldn't be more excited to host 'We Are Messengers!'" Martin said. "They're a very talented band who bring a lot of energy and excitement to their performances, and we can't wait to hear some good live music. It's going to be a great time!"

Martin shared that Campus Day attendees and others in attendance will adhere to the university's COVID-19 protocol and guidelines, including facial masks. "We want to provide a safe and meaningful experience for everyone in attendance," he said.

SAGU hosts a myriad of campus visit events for prospective students each semester to help guide and inform them through the college decision-making process. All high school juniors, seniors, and transfer students are invited to come out and experience a taste of college life at SAGU.

"Campus Day provides an opportunity for individuals involved in the college-choice process to come on to our campus and experience what being a SAGU student is all about," Martin said.

The SAGU Alumni Association is also excited to host its DFW alumni during the concert.

“We would love to have SAGU alumni from around the DFW area come back to campus and enjoy this free event with their families!” said Dr. Tony Garza, Director of Development and Alumni Relations.

Dr. Garza encourages any local alumni interested in attending this concert and other alumni events to join the DFW Alumni Chapter group on Facebook and to also update their contact information.