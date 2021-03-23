Charmers' spring shows are big hits

Patty Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

Waxahachie’s Cherokee Charmers went out with a bang last Friday and Saturday evenings, as they performed for the final times at their annual Spring Show, titled this year “Dreams Unleashed.” The young ladies put on two fabulous shows this past weekend at their Performing Arts Center at the high school campus.

In addition to the Charmers taking the stage and showing off some of their award-winning dance competition routines, they were joined by the WHS Junior Varsity Maidens, the Finley Junior High Chey-Annes, the Howard Junior High Chey-Annes, and the Coleman Junior High Chey-Annes.

Especially honored at these final shows were the 2021 graduating seniors — Captain Ellinor Bearden, Sr. Lieutenant Emma Moses, DTC President Cecilia Montelongo, Alicia Lacy, Destinee Lowens, Chantelle Lemons, and Kendalyn Harrison.

The entire Charmers organization has had a wonderful year of entertaining at football games, basketball games, dance competitions, parades, and finally, the Spring Shows. A special “thank you” goes to Director Erica Pointer–Wilcox and Assistant Director Jessica Ramirez.