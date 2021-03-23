Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo returns to Waxahachie

Daily Light report

Two nights of PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) rodeo, a livestock show and sale, the rankest stock, concerts and family fun returns to Waxahachie this Friday and Saturday as the Ellis County Expo hosts the annual Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo, presented by Pegasus Auto Group.

“Our annual rodeo promotes and supports the FFA (Future Farmers of America) and 4H youth of Ellis County,” said Shawn Yarbrough, chairman of the Ellis County Youth Expo and rodeo committee member. “Our last livestock show in 2019 had nearly 1,200 entries and 658 exhibitors, resulting in a livestock sale that raised almost $900,000 for our deserving young people. Unfortunately, we had to cancel the 2020 livestock show and rodeo due to the COVID outbreak. We are hoping that same level of excitement and support which we experienced in 2019 returns even bigger and better this year.”

The rodeo action, which includes competition in all disciplines, including breakaway, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. With the event being a 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo qualifier, fans will have a front row seat as some of the fiercest competitors put it all on the line throughout the weekend.

In addition to the livestock show and rodeo there are exciting activities for the entire family including a petting zoo and Lil’ Buckaroo rodeo for the kiddos, a sip and shop with vendors for the adults and much more.

“I am extremely proud to have Pegasus Chevrolet and Pegasus Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram be a part of and sponsor the Ellis County Youth Expo,” said General Manager Gary Walker. “Growing up, my county’s youth expo was a large and valuable part of my life and being able to see these kid’s excitement this many years later is very special to me.”

The fun doesn’t stop as the rodeo comes to a close each night, as nightly concerts will keep fans dancing in their seats. Friday night the Cottonwood Crows will bring their Red Dirt twang to the stage and Jake Hooker & The Outsiders will add their country stylings to Saturday night.

“We have to tip our hat to this committee,” said Casey Harp of Rafter G Rodeo. “They had a great inaugural event in 2019, then 2020 hit us, however these guys have such a passion to be great and do things right the first time. The Ellis County Rodeo committee and committees all around the country are working so hard right now to make this a big year.”

Tickets for the two-day action- packed event can be purchased at the gate each night or in advanced online at ecyexpo.com. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 4 to 11, with all proceeds going to support the county youth programs.